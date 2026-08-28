Government offices in Fatehgarh Sahib deserted amid workers’ strike

Government offices in Fatehgarh Sahib wore a deserted look on Thursday as employees of various departments observed a strike for their long-pending demands, affecting public services. A large number of employees belonging to different associations gathered outside the DC office complex and raised slogans against the Punjab Government. The protesters said they would intensify their agitation if their demands were not addressed.

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Members of the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front, Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC Employees Union, Retired MC Employees Union, Safai Karamchari Union, Mohalla Clinic Employees Union, PCMS Doctors Union and the Outsourcing and Contract Employees Union participated in the protest.

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The employees also took out a protest march around the administrative complex. The closure of offices and absence of staff affected routine work, causing inconvenience to people who had reached government offices for various services. The leaders said the government had failed to pay attention to the genuine demands of employees despite repeated representations. Their key demands included payment of pending pay commission arrears, release of remaining instalments of dearness allowance, regularisation of contractual employees and fresh recruitment to reduce the additional workload on existing staff.