Government school in Mohali sans power due to non-payment of bills

The Government Primary School, Phase-3B2, Mohali, is facing power cuts amid the hot and humid summer weather due to the non-payment of electricity bills, said former deputy mayor and former Phase-3B2 councillor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Saturday.

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“The state government has installed pre-paid electricity meters at government schools but has not made arrangements for payment of power bills. As a result, either teachers have to pool in money to recharge the meter or sit in verandah to avoid dark rooms and humid weather,” he further alleged.

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Bedi visited the school and raised questions over the government’s education policies. “As soon as the recharge expires, the power supply is automatically disconnected, plunging the school into darkness. The shocking part is that schools do not receive a separate government fund for electricity recharges. On many occasions, teachers themselves pool money from their own pockets to recharge the meter. Once that amount is exhausted, innocent children are left to study without electricity and fans,” he added.

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Bedi appealed to the Punjab Government and the Education Minister to either provide free electricity to government schools or make a stable arrangement for paying electricity bills.