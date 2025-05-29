Government school toppers spend day with DC

In an initiative aimed at inspiring academic excellence and nurturing future leaders, Mohali Deputy Commissioner, Komal Mittal, spent an entire day with the top three students of Class 12 from the Meritorious Residential School, Sector 70. Bhawna (98.2%), Antarjot Singh (97.4%), and Habib (97.4%) were given the opportunity to shadow the DC and gain firsthand experience of the district administration’s functioning.

Advertisement

The day began with a yoga session, followed by breakfast with the students. During the interaction, the DC spoke about the significance of hard work, goal setting, and the importance of public service, encouraging the students to consider careers in civil services.

The students accompanied the DC to her office, where they observed her day-to-day responsibilities — resolving public grievances, coordinating with officials, and overseeing administrative matters. The Deputy Commissioner honored the students with gifts in recognition of their academic achievements.

Advertisement

Later, the students visited the office of Assistant Commissioner Dr. Ankita Kansal and learned about her role in supporting the Deputy Commissioner’s functions. They also toured the Sewa Kendra and Sub Registrar Office in Mohali, where they were introduced to the property registration process and various functions of the Revenue Department, including the recently launched Easy Registry system.

All the four students of the Fatehgrah Sahib district who figured in the state merit list of Class XII also spent the day with DC Dr Sona Thind.

Advertisement

The spent time observing the working of the administration in her office and other offices. They were also taken to Suvidha Centers, where all public services are taken care of.