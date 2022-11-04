Government teacher held in Chandigarh for sexual assault

Chandigarh, November 3

The UT police have arrested a government schoolteacher for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student. The suspect is a Sanskrit teacher.

The incident was reported in the school on Wednesday after which the victim, a class VII student, returned home and narrated the incident to her parents.

Her parents informed the police, following which a team visited their house and recorded the victim’s statement. ASP (South West) Mridul said as soon the information was received, they verified the complaint and arrested the suspect.

A case under Sections 10 and 12 of the Protection for Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 354A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 39 police station.

He was today produced in a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody.