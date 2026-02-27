Governor approves Chandigarh Housing Board policy on need-based changes

Providing relief to thousands of occupants of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) houses, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today approved the recommendations of committee constituted to review the need-based changes order dated January 3, 2023.

Earlier, a high-level committee, constituted by the UT Administration under the chairmanship of Secretary, Estate, UT, had undertaken a comprehensive review of the consolidated 2023 order. The exercise was carried out in light of the Supreme Court’s judgment dated January 10, 2023, directing freezing of the floor area ratio (FAR), along with representations received from stakeholders and the prevailing ground realities.

The committee reviewed the need-based changes policy of January 2023 of the CHB. Over 10 days ago, it recommended that the policy be implemented with certain exclusions. The Administrator today approved the recommendations of the committee.

Further, the CHB has been directed to start the implementation of Clauses 2-21, 24, 26-28 of the 2023 order with immediate effect. Out of the 28 clauses, the committee dropped four clauses of the policy.

The committee has rejected the construction of balconies projecting up to three feet across the full width of front and rear courtyards where none existed originally, citing structural safety concerns. The committee also cited practical constraints in installing rooftop solar panels across all CHB dwelling units. Although the 2023 policy permitted solar installations subject to consent from residents and structural safety certification, the panel noted that structural limitations make such installations unfeasible in several buildings.

The committee also turned down replacement of the front courtyard brick boundary walls, wherever provided in the CHB houses, with flexible/sliding gates at the same location.

Most importantly, the committee observed that the provisions of the Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban), 2017, cannot be uniformly applied to independent CHB houses, particularly in Sectors 46, 43, 38 (West) and Manimajra, in the same manner as marla houses governed by the Chandigarh Administration.

The first need-based policy was notified on March 23, 2010, and later on July 7, 2015; February 18, 2016; February 15, 2019; and January 3, 2023.

In the policies notified in 2010, 2015 and 2016, the board had allowed the construction of a projection/balcony in front of MIG duplex flats with pillars below. However, it was rejected in the policies of 2019 and 2023 and termed as violation.

Over the past four decades, CHB has constructed around 68,000 flats across categories, with nearly 80% have some form of structural alteration.

“We hope and pray that these concessions help people. But there is an apprehension that things will be back to square one in case a committee recommendation that “if more than 50% people in different category houses have effected a change, it should be passed by stretching the bylaws” is ignored in favour of strict adherence to building bylaws,” said Nirmal Dutt, chairman of the CHB Residents’ Federation.

According to officials, the decision is aimed at ensuring clarity, transparency and adherence to planning norms while addressing concerns of residents within the legal framework.