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Home / Chandigarh / Governor Gulab Chand Kataria felicitates students

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria felicitates students

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:21 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor, Punjab
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today felicitated 508 meritorious students, 35 principals of government schools that achieved a 100% CBSE pass result, and 18 IndiaSkills achievers at the Felicitation Ceremony of Meritorious Students organised by the Education Department at Tagore Theatre.

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The Administrator was accompanied by Chairman of the Administrator’s Education Standing Committee Jatinder Pal Malhotra, Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, and Education Secretary Prerna Puri.

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Addressing the gathering, Kataria said the ceremony celebrated not only academic excellence but also hard work, discipline, and skill. Congratulating the students, principals, teachers, and parents, he said their achievements reflected the strength of Chandigarh’s education system. He appreciated the dedication of teachers in nurturing young minds and urged educational institutions to continue striving for excellence.

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Highlighting the achievements of the Education Department, Kataria noted a significant increase in the number of students securing 90% and above in the CBSE examinations. He said the CBSE Class X pass percentage improved from 88.20% to 95.02%, marking an increase of 6.82 percentage points.

Emphasising the growing importance of skill-based education, Kataria congratulated the India Skills achievers and lauded Chandigarh’s outstanding performance at India Skills competitions. He said skilled youth are the foundation of a developed India and appreciated the efforts of the Chandigarh Skill Development Mission, the Department of Technical Education.

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