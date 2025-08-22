DT
Governor inaugurates Startup Conclave 2025

Governor inaugurates Startup Conclave 2025

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:30 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (centre) at the Startup Conclave 2025 inauguration on Thursday.
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday underlined the transformative role of start-ups in shaping India’s future. Issuing a clarion call for innovation-led growth at the inaugural session of the CII Chandigarh Startup Conclave 2025, Kataria said, “The answer to what India will be in 2047 lies in India’s start-up ecosystem.”

He emphasised that the Chandigarh Startup Policy 2025 would empower young people not just to earn but to create employment for others, thereby addressing the challenge of job generation.

The Governor urged innovators to strengthen India’s agricultural backbone by driving innovation in agriculture, fisheries and dairy. He drew a parallel between the present startup movement and the liberalisation policy that fuelled India’s rapid economic growth in the 1990s.

