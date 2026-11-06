Governor Kataria unveils Chandigarh International Marathon mascot

The Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, today unveiled ‘CIMI’, the official mascot of the second edition of the Chandigarh International Marathon, scheduled to be held on November 22.

The name ‘CIMI’ stands for ‘Chandigarh International Marathon icon’. Pronounced “See Me”, it also brings to life the tagline “See Me at Marathon”, extending a cheerful invitation to residents, athletes and fitness enthusiasts to participate in the event.

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Speaking on the occasion, Kataria said that the inaugural edition of the marathon had witnessed enthusiastic participation by 3,500 runners, including international athletes, helping establish the city's identity as a destination for international running events.

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“Building on the success of the first edition, we are preparing to organise the second Chandigarh International Marathon on a much larger scale on November 22, with more than 10,000 runners expected to participate,” he said.

The Administrator stated that the marathon route had been measured by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), providing runners with a professional experience in keeping with international standards. With a prize purse exceeding ₹1 crore, the event aims to attract leading athletes, professional runners and fitness enthusiasts from India and abroad.

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Kataria appealed to residents of Chandigarh and the Tricity, as well as running enthusiasts from across the country and overseas, to register at the earliest and become part of this celebration of sport.

“Let us together make Chandigarh a leading centre for sports and fitness. Run for your city, run for good health and be part of the Chandigarh International Marathon,” he said.