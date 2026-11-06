Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Governor Kataria unveils Chandigarh International Marathon mascot

Governor Kataria unveils Chandigarh International Marathon mascot

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:10 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria unveils the official mascot of the second edition of the
Advertisement

The Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, today unveiled ‘CIMI’, the official mascot of the second edition of the Chandigarh International Marathon, scheduled to be held on November 22.

The name ‘CIMI’ stands for ‘Chandigarh International Marathon icon’. Pronounced “See Me”, it also brings to life the tagline “See Me at Marathon”, extending a cheerful invitation to residents, athletes and fitness enthusiasts to participate in the event.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria said that the inaugural edition of the marathon had witnessed enthusiastic participation by 3,500 runners, including international athletes, helping establish the city's identity as a destination for international running events.

Advertisement

“Building on the success of the first edition, we are preparing to organise the second Chandigarh International Marathon on a much larger scale on November 22, with more than 10,000 runners expected to participate,” he said.

The Administrator stated that the marathon route had been measured by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), providing runners with a professional experience in keeping with international standards. With a prize purse exceeding ₹1 crore, the event aims to attract leading athletes, professional runners and fitness enthusiasts from India and abroad.

Advertisement

Kataria appealed to residents of Chandigarh and the Tricity, as well as running enthusiasts from across the country and overseas, to register at the earliest and become part of this celebration of sport.

“Let us together make Chandigarh a leading centre for sports and fitness. Run for your city, run for good health and be part of the Chandigarh International Marathon,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts