Governor Purohit launches ‘Bitiya Card’ for empowerment, well-being of girl child

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

Aiming at empowering, mainstreaming and well-being of girl child and self-help groups, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit launched a joint initiative of City Municipal Corporation and Bharat Vikas Parishad namely, ‘Bitiya Card’, at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38.

The Governor said both the organisations have mutually planned to work extensively at the grass-root level so that identified beneficiaries under DAY (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana) NULM (National Urban Livelihoods Mission) can get benefits in terms of their health, well-being, and socio-cultural upliftment aspects.

Mayor Anup Gupta said both the organisations have come forward under the campaign ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ to support the members of SHGs and their girl child including free education till Class XII and free check-ups for the eligible girl child of the SHG members.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bharat