Govt buildings of Panchkula face sealing

Panchkula, June 26
The Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to seal all government buildings, which have defaulted on payment of property tax, if they fail to clear their dues within a week. During a review meeting held today, Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta instructed the officials concerned to serve a seven-day notice on the erring departments.
Gupta enquired about the progress made by the tax branch in the collecting the levy on property. The official concerned informed him that none of the 187 government properties had paid their taxes.
In light of this, the Commissioner directed the official to initiate the process of sealing these government properties if the tax dues were not paid within a week.
The Commissioner also assessed the monsoon preparedness by the engineering wing. He emphasised the need for increased vigilance to promptly address any arising situations.
Officials reported that the roads, streets and drainage were being systematically cleaned and repaired.
All establishments fail to clear dues
During a review meeting held on Monday, the official concerned told Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta that none of the 187 government buildings in Panchkula had paid property tax.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...