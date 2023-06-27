Govt buildings of Panchkula face sealing

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 26

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to seal all government buildings, which have defaulted on payment of property tax, if they fail to clear their dues within a week. During a review meeting held today, Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta instructed the officials concerned to serve a seven-day notice on the erring departments.

Gupta enquired about the progress made by the tax branch in the collecting the levy on property. The official concerned informed him that none of the 187 government properties had paid their taxes.

In light of this, the Commissioner directed the official to initiate the process of sealing these government properties if the tax dues were not paid within a week.

The Commissioner also assessed the monsoon preparedness by the engineering wing. He emphasised the need for increased vigilance to promptly address any arising situations.

Officials reported that the roads, streets and drainage were being systematically cleaned and repaired.

All establishments fail to clear dues

