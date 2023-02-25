Govt helping poorest of poor in Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 24

The state government is realising Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s vision of ‘Antyodaya’ in true sense and the poorest of the poor, whose income is less than Rs 1 lakh per annum, are being given benefits to raise their income up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated this while addressing the gathering during a programme held here today. He said a special provision of Rs 2,000 crore had been made in the Budget for the year 2023-24, through which bank loans would be made available for self-employment in ‘Antyodaya’ fairs. He said those who could not return their loans on time and their banks stopped giving them loan in view of their CIBIL score would be helped by the government.

Having a dig at the Congress, Khattar said the party gave the slogan of eradicating poverty, but in vain. “In the past eight years, we have focused on uplifting the last mile citizen of society,” he added. The CM alleged that the Congress was misleading the youth in the name of unemployment.

Going by the Parivar Pehchan Patra data, the CM said there were around 3,600 persons aged 80 or above, who were living alone. “The government has decided to take care of these people in old age homes by funding their expenditure. To ensure the well-being of the elderly, the Prahari Scheme has also been announced in the Budget 2023-24,” he said.