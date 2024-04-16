Govt hospitals in Mohali to open at 8 am from today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 15

With the onset of summer, the timings of government health facilities will be changed from April 16 onwards in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Davinder Kumar said the government health institutions in the district, including the District Hospital, subdivisional hospitals at Kharar and Dera Bassi, all primary health centres, community health centres, sub-health centres, Aam Aadmi Clinics, ESI Hospital and dispensaries, would now open at 8 am and close at 2 pm. The earlier timings were 9 am to 3pm.

He said the Emergency services in government hospitals would be available round the clock as before. He said the timings of the Civil Surgeon Office in Mohali and other offices in the hospitals would function as before (from 9 am to 5 pm).

