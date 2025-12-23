Govt mulling upgrade of Dhakoli Community Health Centre, says MLA

Dera Bassi legislator Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Monday said the Punjab Government was actively considering to upgrade the capacity of the Community Health Centre in Zirakpur’s Dhakoli from current 30 to 50 beds.

The ruling AAP megilator said this while chairing a meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti at the health Centre.

The meeting was attended by Dera Bassi SDM Amit Gupta, Senior Medical Officer and Gagandeep Singh Shergill besides other officials. During the meeting, the MLA deliberated on requirements to upgrade the infrastructure at the health centre for improved services to local residents.

He said more specialist doctors and supporting staff would be deputed once the hospital got an uplift.

Randhawa assured the SMO that all issues related to local body support, including sewerage blockage, parking space, cleanliness and renovation of the health facility would be addressed on a priority basis.