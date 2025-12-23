DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Govt mulling upgrade of Dhakoli Community Health Centre, says MLA

Govt mulling upgrade of Dhakoli Community Health Centre, says MLA

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:20 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dera Bassi legislator Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Monday said the Punjab Government was actively considering to upgrade the capacity of the Community Health Centre in Zirakpur’s Dhakoli from current 30 to 50 beds.

Advertisement

The ruling AAP megilator said this while chairing a meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti at the health Centre.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Dera Bassi SDM Amit Gupta, Senior Medical Officer and Gagandeep Singh Shergill besides other officials. During the meeting, the MLA deliberated on requirements to upgrade the infrastructure at the health centre for improved services to local residents.

Advertisement

He said more specialist doctors and supporting staff would be deputed once the hospital got an uplift.

Randhawa assured the SMO that all issues related to local body support, including sewerage blockage, parking space, cleanliness and renovation of the health facility would be addressed on a priority basis.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts