Govt museum to be upgraded

UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad today approved the seven-year-old plan for upgrade and conservation of the Government Museum and Art Gallery.
The approval came during a meeting of the Museum Advisory Committee and the Sub-Committee of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee. The museum, a Grade-I heritage building designed by Le Corbusier, houses Gandhara sculptures, Indian miniature paintings and modern and contemporary Indian art.
