Govt offices wear deserted look as employees hold protest in Fatehgarh Sahib

Government offices in Fatehgarh Sahib wore a deserted look on Tuesday as employees of various departments went on strike in support of their long-pending demands.

A large number of employees belonging to different associations gathered outside the DC office complex and raised slogans against the state government. Members of the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front also participated in the protest.

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The employees marched around the administrative complex. The closure of offices and the absence of staff affected routine work, causing inconvenience to people.

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The administrative complex remained largely deserted during the day. Addressing the gathering, union leaders said the government had failed to pay attention to the employees’ genuine demands despite repeated representations.

Their key demands included the payment of pending Pay Commission arrears, the release of remaining instalments of DA the regularisation of contractual employees and fresh recruitment to reduce the additional workload on existing staff.