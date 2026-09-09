Govt schools of Sectors 19, 33 win volleyball titles

The boys’ U-17 team of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33, won the inter-school volleyball tournament by logging a hard-earned 22-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22, 15-12 win over DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8. The side won the gold medal for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, won the inter-school girls’ U-19 volleyball meet. In the final, the Sector 19 team recorded a 25-16, 27-25, 25-15 win over Shivalik Public School, Sector 41. DAV Public School, Sector 8, won the girls’ U-17 inter-school volleyball tournament by recording a 25-16, 26-24, 25-22 win over Government Model High School, Sector 50. Guru Nanak Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, recorded a 25-12, 25-21, 25-15 win over Government Model High School, Manimajra, to claim the third position.

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Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, recorded a 04-02 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, to win the boys’ U-17 baseball inter-school meet. St Anne’s School, Sector 32, finished third by logging a 09-08 win over Ryan International School, Sector 49.

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In the boys’ U-19 semifinals, Ryan International School, posted a 06-04 win over DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, defeated the Sector 37 government school 04-03.

In the boys’ U-14 event, Ryan International School trounced down Kids-R-Kids, Sector 42, with a 10-0 verdict, while St Anne’s School posted a 07-04 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15. The team of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, registered 15-03 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, while Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, posted a 12-0 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37.

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In the boys’ U-17 inter-school cricket tournament, IS Dev Samaj School, Sector 21, defeated Northridge School, Sector 46, by 87 runs. Batting first, the Sector 21 team scored 125/1 with the help of Mihir (58 off 30 balls) and Sheja (36 off 25 balls). Prince claimed the only wicket for the bowling side. In reply, the Sector 4 team was bundled out for 38.