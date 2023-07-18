Govt schools reopen in Mohali

Mohali, July 17
The government schools of the district reopened today after ‘short vacations’ due to floods in the area.
The schools witnessed good attendance, said education officials. The attendance at upper primary schools was assessed at 70 per cent.
On Sunday, the administration, along with the panchayat members and schoolteachers, had initiated a campaign to make the schools safe for the students by ensuring the dewatering and cleaning work.
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain visited government primary schools in Gazipur, Nagla and Bhankarpur in Dera Bassi block. Deputy District Education Officer (Elementary) Parminder Kaur visited Government Primary School at Desu Majra and Jhungian school in Kharar block. BPEOs also visited the schools in their respective blocks and assessed the conditions for the safety of students.
The approach road to the school at Gazipur needed repair work from both sides. As the school building is close to Sukhna Choe, the bridge connecting the road from the Gazipur side suffered damages and is being repaired.
