Govt schools win kho kho titles

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, and Government Model High School, Sector 42, won the inter-school kho kho meet for girls’ and boys’ U-14 category. In the girls’ U-14 final, the Sector 8 team defeated Government Model High School, Sector 35, by one point.

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The Sector 42 team won the boys’ final by posting a 13 points win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8.

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In the semifinals of the inter-school tennis meet, the boys’ U-14 team of St John’s School, Sector 26, defeated Delhi Public School, Sector 40. Ryan International School, Sector 49, reached the final by defeating Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26. PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, defeated St Anne’s School, Sector 32, to march into the girls’ U-14 final. In the second semifinal, Delhi Public School defeated Sacred Heart School, Sector 26.

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In football, Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Sector 44, march into the boys’ U-14 semis of the inter-school football tournament by posting a 3-0 win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32. St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, recorded 2-0 win over Kids-R-Kids, Sector 42.

St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, humbled Tribune Model School, Sector 29, by a four-goal margin. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, also marched into the semis by posting a 5-0 win over Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26.

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The U-14 basketball teams of New Public School, Sector 18, claimed gold medals in boys’ and girls’ categories during the inter-school meet at the Sector 42 sports complex. In the boys’ U-14 final, the Sector 18 team posted a 50-42 win over Delhi Public School, Sector 40.

In the girls’ final, New Public School cagers defeated Gurukul Global, Manimajra, 28-6 as Chandani scored 17 points and Shashwat added four for Manimajra.

In badminton, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 36, posted a 2-0 victory against Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, to win the boys’ U-14 inter-school badminton meet.

The boys’ U-14 team of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Khuda Ali Sher, won the gold in the inter-school kabaddi tournament by defeating Government Model High School, Indra Colony. — TNS