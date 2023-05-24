Govt should look into tarnishing of country’s image by cyber thugs: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 23

In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that it is for the government to take into consideration the global tarnishing of the country’s image by cyber thugs before initiating appropriate measures.

“It is for the government to take appropriate measures empathising the people’s suffering and magnitude of this problem that people not only from India but also from worldwide are facing and the global tarnishing of India’s image by these cyber thugs,” Justice Anoop Chitkara of the High Court asserted.

The Bench was hearing a bail plea filed by a “permanent resident” of the People’s Republic of China in a cheating and forgery case registered under Sections 384, 420, 468, 471, 509 and 120-B of the IPC at the Cyber Crime police station in Chandigarh on September 3 last year. He was facing the allegations of involvement in duping and threatening gullible people through a loan application and transferring money to overseas accounts.

Taking up the matter, Justice Chitkara observed cyber thugs were running mobile phone-based scam through an app. The modus operandi was to entice the needy persons with easy and quick loan offers. The app required filling in of personal details to check eligibility. While downloading, the application sought access to the contacts and gallery, which people granted.

The app would subsequently show them eligible for a meagre amount of loan. Many “targets” did not pursue owing to the low amount. In the meantime, the application downloaded all contacts and photographs from their phone gallery to their server.

“The cyber thugs then made repeated calls to extort money threatening the targets that they would leak out morphed or intimate pictures of them and their family. Due to fear and insignificant monetary loss viz-a-viz reputation, the victims obliged and several of them did not contemplate taking legal action. Cumulatively, the thugs ended up with a sizeable chunk,” Justice Chitkara observed.

Granting bail to the accused, Justice Chitkara observed the accused found “system and human vulnerabilities” and took advantage of significant loopholes with the help of his Indian agents. But keeping the people in jail for an indefinite period was not a panacea and the court had to give regard to an upper limit for pre-trial custody.

Justice Chitkara added the petitioner was in custody since September 2022. Almost all his co-accused with lesser custody period stood released on bail. “Given the penal provisions invoked vis-à-vis pre-trial custody of more than eight months, coupled with the quality of evidence, the prima facie analysis of the nature of allegations, and other factors peculiar to this case, there would be no justifiability of further pre-trial incarceration at this stage, subject to the compliance of terms and conditions…”