Chandigarh Govt staffers protest, say rectify pay anomalies, regularise jobs

Chandigarh, December 20

On a call of the Federation of UT Employees and Workers, Chandigarh, staffers of the UT, Municipal Corporation and other departments held a protest near Parade Ground in Sector 17 over non-implementation of their long-pending demands.

Addressing the gathering, federation general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi said their main demands included rectification of anomalies while implementing the 7th Pay Commission, regularisation of services of contract, outsourced and temporary employees, and filling of promotion and direct recruitment posts.

He condemned the “negative and stubborn” attitude of the Administration and the Municipal Corporation. He said deemed abolished posts should be restored soon and action be taken against officers who did not fill posts for two years. Employees of departments like electricity, water, horticulture, roads, GMSH-16, smart city and health participated in the protest.

Main demands

Rectification of pay anomalies, regularisation of services of contract, outsourced & temporary employees, and filling of promotion & direct recruitment posts

