GPF payment due on date of dismissal: CAT

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 7

The dismissed employee is not required to make any application for the release of General Provident Fund (GPF). As per rules, the payment is due to the employee as on the date of dismissal.

Observing this, the Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the Railways to pay interest on the GPF amount released to a dismissed employee after a delay of 15 years. Madan Lal of Himachal Pradesh had filed an application before CAT through counsel KB Sharma

In the application, Madal Lal said he joined the service with the Railways as a booking clerk in 1987 and was covered under GPF-cum-Old Pension Scheme 1993

While working as a head booking clerk, he was implicated in a criminal case and was convicted by the CBI Court, Patiala, in 2005. He filed an appeal before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the same has already been admitted for regular hearing.

Following his conviction, he was dismissed from service. It was said that he was not entitled to any other benefit except GPF and leave encashment. “The GPF was withheld by the respondents without any reason and justification,” he pleaded.

He submitted a representation dated May 21, 2021 to the respondents and requested for the release GPF amount along with interest with effect from March, 2006, till the actual payment.

When his plea was not heard, he filed an application before CAT. During the pendency of the petition, the Railways released GPF amount of Rs 2,15,914 along with interest for six months and interest on the delayed payment from 2006 (date of dismissal) to 2021 was denied. KB Sharma, counsel for the applicant, while relying upon a judgment passed by Principal Bench of CAT in the case of Rajeev Kapoor versus Commissioner of Central Excise had demanded issuing of a direction to respondents to grant interest on the delayed payment.

After hearing the arguments, Ramesh Singh Thakur, member judicial, said that as per the GPF rules, the payment of GPF was due to the applicant as on the date of dismissal.

In view of the law settled in the case of Rajeev Kapoor versus Commissioner of Central Excise, the applicant was entitled to GPF from the date of termination till the date of actual payment. The bench directed the respondents to pay interest with effect from March 25, 2006, to October 18, 2021, within a period of four weeks.