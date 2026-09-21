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Home / Chandigarh / Graduate constituency records 14.68% turnout in PU Senate poll

Graduate constituency records 14.68% turnout in PU Senate poll

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:59 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Polling for the Panjab University Senate elections underway at the GMSSS, Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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The graduate constituency, the largest of the eight constituencies of the Panjab University Senate, recorded a marginal increase in voter turnout today, with 14.68 per cent of registered graduates casting their votes.

The turnout was slightly higher than the 14.57 per cent recorded in the previous election, when 3.61 lakh voters were eligible to cast vote.

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Earlier, 91.72 per cent of teachers and 100 per cent of principals had exercised their franchise in their respective categories.

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The registered graduates’ constituency includes voters from diverse fields, including politics, academics, civil services, sports and other professions.

“The entire polling process was conducted smoothly, with voters exercising their franchise without disruption. No untoward incident has been reported. I appreciate the cooperation of all candidates, voters, polling personnel, security staff and other stakeholders in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election,” said Prof YP Verma, Registrar, Panjab University, and returning officer for the election.

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The university had set up 281 polling booths across its electoral network, nine more than the 272 booths used during the 2021 election. Voting for the graduate constituency was held across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

A total of 51 candidates contested for 15 Ordinary Fellow seats from the registered graduates’ constituency, making it a multi-cornered contest.

Polling was conducted in the presence of police personnel and university security staff. Elections for other categories, including teaching departments, affiliated colleges and professors, were held in earlier phases.

The counting of votes will begin at 9.30 am on September 23, following which the results will be formally declared. The ballot boxes have been kept in a strong room at the university’s gymnasium hall under security.

The previous 91-member elected body completed its four-year term on October 31, 2024. The university has since functioned without an elected Senate for nearly two years. The election to the registered graduates’ constituency was held for the first time in five years.

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