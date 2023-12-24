Graft: 7 yrs on, excise official gets 4-yr RI

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 23

A CBI Special Court, Haryana, on Friday sentenced a former superintendent of the Anti-Evasion Branch, Central Excise, Faridabad, to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a corruption case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on the convict, SD Meena.

As per the CBI case, on October 7, 2016, Meena, along with other officials of the Central Excise, visited the premises of complainant Ram Kishan, proprietor of M/s Sanyog Engineers, SGM Nagar, Faridabad, and sought a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for not imposing huge penalty on his factory. The bribe demand was later reduced to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Meena accepted Rs 2 lakh and further threatened the complainant to hand over the balance amount, stated Harsh Mohan Singh, Senior Public Prosecutor of the CBI.

On October 9, 2016, Meena reiterated his demand for Rs 50,000. The next day, he was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 50,000 from Ram Kishan, said the CBI counsel.

During the proceedings, the CBI investigating officer had submitted that there was no cogent evidence to establish complicity of four other Central Excise officials in the case. He added that it was Meena who had allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe amount and further recovery of money from him established that he was the sole culprit. He had gone on raid without any authorisation.

The CBI court framed charges against Meena under Sections 7 (for taking gratification) and 13(1)(d) (for obtaining for himself valuable thing or pecuniary advantage by abusing his official position) read with Section 13(2) (which prescribes punishment for criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988, on April 10, 2017.

The court of CBI Special Judge, Haryana, Rajeev Goyal, held Meena guilty under Sections 7, and 13 (2) read with Section 13 (1) (d) of the PC Act on December 19.

After arguments on quantum of sentence, the court awarded three-year RI with Rs 1.25-lakh fine under Section 7 of the PC Act, and four-year RI with Rs 1.25-lakh fine under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1) (d) of the PC Act.

Both sentences will run concurrently.

