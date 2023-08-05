Graft case: CBI grills Chandigarh cop for hours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

Inspector Harinder Sekhon, who is under the scanner in a case of corruption and an alleged tout-police nexus, today appeared before the CBI and was quizzed for several hours. Sekhon was question by the agency yesterday as well and was told to appear again today.

Meanwhile, the remand of two accused arrested by the CBI in the case was today extended by the special CBI court for one more day. The probe agency had sought remand for three more days on the grounds that the third accused in the case — UT police constable Pawan — was absconding and the accused had to be confronted with him. The court, however, granted remand for one more day.

Accused Manish Dubey, alias Bablu, and Anil Goyal, alias Kuki, were arrested on July 31 while allegedly accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe from Ram Darbar resident Deepak allegedly on behalf of the constable.

The accused were demanding money from Deepak after threatening him with false implication in an extortion case registered last month. Earlier, transcripts of purported conversation in the case, which pointed to a tout-police nexus, were released.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI