Graft case: CBI sends Chandigarh police notices for accused

Chandigarh, August 2

The CBI today wrote to the Chandigarh police asking them to serve appearance notices to graft case accused Constable Pawan and suspects Inspector Harinder Sekhon and Constable Anil.

In a letter sent to the DSP (Police Lines), Sector 26, the CBI stated that in connection with the graft case, the police officers are required to appear before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the CBI in Sector 30 for the purpose of investigation into the case.

Along with the communication, appearance notices for all three police officers were sent to the Police Department, requesting the police to serve these to the trio.

In the appearance notice to Anil, the CBI has asked him to appear before the investigating officer by 4 pm today.

The notice stated, “It appears that you are acquainted with the circumstances of the case, you are required to appear today at 4 pm, for the purpose of answering certain questions related to the case.”

Two persons, including Manish Dubey, alias Bablu, brother of former BJP councillor Anil Kumar Dubey; and Anil Goyal, alias Kuki, were arrested by the CBI while accepting Rs 3 lakh in bribe from a resident of Ram Darbar on behalf of a UT police constable, Pawan, on July 31. Pawan is absconding.

The accused were demanding money from Deepak after threatening him with implication in an extortion case registered by the Operations Cell in July.

