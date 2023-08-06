Graft: CBI court remands two in judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

A special CBI court today sent two persons arrested in a graft case to judicial custody.

The accused, Manish Dubey, alias Bablu, and Anil Goyal, alias Kuki, were arrested by the CBI while accepting Rs 3 lakh in bribe from a resident of Ram Darbar, allegedly on behalf of a UT police constable, Pawan, on July 31.

The accused were demanding money from CBI complainant Deepak after threatening him with implication in an extortion case registered by the Operations Cell last month.

Meanwhile, Pawan is still absconding.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI