Graft: CBI court sends SI to judicial custody

Chandigarh, October 7

A CBI court today sent an SI of the UT police to judicial custody in a graft case.

The CBI had on Friday arrested SI Hussain Akhtar, deployed with the Economic Offences Wing, for allegedly seeking Rs 5-lakh bribe from a city resident in lieu of helping his brother in a criminal case.

The agency today produced Akhtar before a court and requested to send him to judicial custody.

Harish Bhardwaj, the counsel for the accused, said Akhtar was falsely implicated in the case. However, Narender Singh, the public prosecutor, argued that the case was at its initial stage and important documents pertaining to the case were yet to be collected from the department of accused persons.

The CBI had informed the court that important witnesses were to be examined in the case and the accused were senior officers of the Chandigarh Police Department. The co-accused in the case, SI Krishan Fauji, was absconding. The accused could tamper with the evidences and might evade the process of law. “In view of this, the accused may not be allowed bail,” the CBI stated.

After hearing of the arguments, the court sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody. — TNS

Two granted bail in another case

A CBI court granted bail to two accused in a bribery case.

The accused, Manish Dubey, alias Bablu, and Anil Kumar, alias Kuki, were arrested in a case registered on July 31.

In a complaint on July 29, Deepak stated that a week before, Pawan, a constable of the PCR wing of the UT police, threatened him with implication in a case if he failed to pay Rs 7 lakh as bribe.

A trap was laid and the duo was caught accepting bribe allegedly on behalf of the cop.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI