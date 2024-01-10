Graft: CBI files charges against another accused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) has filed supplementary chargesheet against another accused, Ramesh Chand Dhiman, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, in an alleged bribery case of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works.

The agency had earlier filed the chargesheet against six accused in the alleged bribery case in first week of the April, 2022. Besides Ravi Sekhar Sinha, Principal Chief Material Manager of the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, the other accused named in the chargesheet include, Rajan Gupta, Sonu Arora, Vinod Kumar, Parveen Vyas and Pawan Kumar Singh. The chargesheet has been filed for the offences punishable under Section 120 B of the IPC and Sections 7(A), 8 and 12 of the Prevention of the Corruption Act, 1988.

The CBI had arrested Ravi Sekhar Sinha while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh in February, 2022.

CBI claimed that Dhiman handed over bribe amount of Rs. 4.34 lakhs to accused Vinod Kumar at Chandigarh on the directions of the directors of M/S EC Blades and Tools Private Limited. CBI claimed that despite best efforts, Ramesh Chand Dhiman has not joined the investigation despite issuance of notices to him.

