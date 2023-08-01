Graft: CBI nabs two, cop flees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

Two persons were nabbed while a Chandigarh cop managed to flee when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid a trap this evening.

Sources said the CBI sleuths had received a complaint from a scrap dealer based in Makhan Majra here about the suspects demanding money from him. Sources said the suspects were demanding money to favour him in a police investigation.

After verifying the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and managed to nab two persons.

The sources said the policeman, who is posted in the PCR wing, managed to flee the spot.

The CBI has lodged an FIR and started investigation.

