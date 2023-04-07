Graft: Chargesheet filed against Chandigarh cop

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 6

The Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) has filed a chargesheet against ASI Balkar Singh of Chandigarh Police. The ASI was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a woman and his son Gurpreet Singh of Manimajra on February 9, 2023.

The CBI has filed the chargesheet against the accused for the offences punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the chargesheet, the CBI had registered the FIR on a complaint lodged by a woman, who had claimed that a case against her son Gurpreet Singh had been lying pending at the Manimajra police station since long under the ASI. She claimed that on January 11, 2023, Balkar visited her residence and asked her to come to the police station with her son. On reaching the police station, the ASI told the woman that her son was under arrest and if she wanted to bail him out and save him from a rape case, she would have to pay a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

On January 23, 2023, Gurpreet was granted bail by the court. The ASI again called the woman and demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000, promising to help Gurpreet in the case. She then approached the CBI.

After the verification of the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting the bribe.

The CBI has attached the transcript of the alleged conversation the accused held with the complainant. In the alleged conversation, the ASI was not only heard demanding money from Gurpreet and her mother, but was also heard telling them that he had helped Gurpreet in getting the bail. Balkar was also heard saying that Gurpreet could be sentenced to a seven-year jail term if Section 376 of the IPC was added to his challan. While demanding the bribe, the accused said not a single penny from the amount was illegitimate.