Graft: SDM’s reader awarded 4-year rigorous imprisonment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

Proliferation of corrupt public servants could garner momentum to cripple the social order if such men are allowed to continue to manage and operate public institutions.

Observing this, Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI Court, sentenced Jasbir Singh, a reader in the court of the SDM (South), to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment in an eight-year-old corruption case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict.

Jasbir Singh was caught taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 inside the SDM’s office by the CBI on June 3, 2015.

The CBI had registered the FIR on a complaint filed by Jitender Malik of Sector 45, Chandigarh. A DDR was registered against the complainant and the matter was pending before the court of SDM (South), Sector 42. He said on May 27, 2015, the reader of the court demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000 for disposing of the matter. As he did not want to pay the bribe, he approached the CBI. The agency laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting the amount.

After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 7 and 13 (1) (D), read with 13 (2), of the Prevention of the Corruption Act.