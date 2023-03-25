Graft: Two UT policemen in judicial custody

Chandigarh, March 24
Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, sent two cops to 14-day judicial custody in a graft case.
The CBI had arrested ASI Ravinder Kumar and Constable Randeep Rana, posted at the Sector 24 police post, on the charge of demanding bribe from Ranjit Singh, a resident of Dhanas. The suspects were produced before the CBI court after their two-day remand ended today.
Ranjit Singh had alleged that Randeep was demanding Rs 20,000 while threatening him to implicate him in a fake rape case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco Consulate
Scores of Indian-Americans drive from in and around San Fran...