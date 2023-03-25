Graft: Two UT policemen in judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, sent two cops to 14-day judicial custody in a graft case.

The CBI had arrested ASI Ravinder Kumar and Constable Randeep Rana, posted at the Sector 24 police post, on the charge of demanding bribe from Ranjit Singh, a resident of Dhanas. The suspects were produced before the CBI court after their two-day remand ended today.

Ranjit Singh had alleged that Randeep was demanding Rs 20,000 while threatening him to implicate him in a fake rape case.