Grants distributed among ex-Defence beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 27

Punjab Minister for Defence Services Welfare, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, distributed cash grants of Rs 17 lakh to 74 beneficiaries of SAS Nagar, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ropar districts at an event held at the local Sainik Bhawan today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said as many as 814 beneficiaries in Punjab were being given grants amounting to Rs 1.82 crore under the state government’s welfare scheme for disabled ex-servicemen and their dependents.

Stating that the Punjab government was fully committed to the welfare and development of ex-servicemen, Jauramajra said the government would leave no stone unturned to solve their problems. Ex-servicemen have dedicated their lives to protect the borders of the country and many soldiers have even sacrificed for the nation, he said. The government is fully determined to redress the issues faced by the ex-soldiers, he added.

Jauramajra said the ex-gratia amount given to the families of the martyrs had been increased to Rs 1 crore. He said the process of providing employment to 12 families of the martyrs had also been completed recently.