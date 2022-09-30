Green crackers likely this Dasehra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

With a dip in fresh Covid-19 cases, the UT Administration is likely to allow sale and bursting of green crackers during Dasehra. A senior officer said the administration was mulling lifting the ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers this festival season. However, a final decision would be taken at a meeting on Friday, he added.

Ramlila organising committees have demanded lifting of curbs.