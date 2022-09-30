Green crackers likely this Dasehra

Chandigarh, September 29
With a dip in fresh Covid-19 cases, the UT Administration is likely to allow sale and bursting of green crackers during Dasehra. A senior officer said the administration was mulling lifting the ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers this festival season. However, a final decision would be taken at a meeting on Friday, he added.
Ramlila organising committees have demanded lifting of curbs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...