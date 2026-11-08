Green crackers only, 2-hour Diwali window for Chandigarh

In a bid to curb air and noise pollution during the festive season, the Chandigarh Administration has imposed strict restrictions on the sale and use of firecrackers. It has allowed only certified green crackers and prescribing fixed time slots for bursting them on Diwali and Gurpurb.

As per an order issued by the District Magistrate-cum-Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, firecrackers can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. On Gurpurb, the permitted timings are 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm.

The directions have been issued in compliance with orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to protect the environment and ensure public safety.

The Administration has prohibited the sale and use of all firecrackers except green crackers certified by the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). Joined firecrackers, including series crackers and “laris”, will remain banned even if they fall under the green cracker category.

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Firecrackers can be sold only by licensed traders. E-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, have also been barred from accepting online orders or delivering firecrackers in Chandigarh.

The order prohibits bursting of firecrackers within 100 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district healthcare centres, educational institutions, courts, religious places and other areas notified as silence zones.

The Chandigarh Administration and the police will strictly enforce the restrictions. Violators will face penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, besides other applicable legal provisions.

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The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to residents to celebrate Diwali and Gurpurb responsibly, keeping public safety and environmental protection in mind. He urged them to purchase only authorised green crackers, adhere to the prescribed timings and refrain from bursting crackers in silence zones.