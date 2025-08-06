Green panel notice to civic body, others over Dadumajra dump

Trouble mounts for the UT Administration and Municipal Corporation (MC) over the Dadumajra dumping site. Taking suo motu notice of the problems faced by residents of the area, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the MC, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), Deputy Commissioner and the Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi, to file their reply at least one week before the next date of hearing on November 8.

The green panel noticed a major environmental and public health emergency at the Dadumajra dumping site after heavy rain aggravated the problem, as overflowing leachate, contaminated liquid runoff mixed with solid waste spread into nearby fields and even seeped into the Patiala Ki Rao choe.

The situation deteriorated into a severe public health emergency after the residents reported a rise in respiratory illnesses, skin diseases and serious conditions like tuberculosis and cancer.

The foul odour from the leachate has made it difficult to breathe and many residents allege that constant exposure to the stench is affecting their health. They have also raised concerns about safety, stating that the leachate flowing onto roads has made them slippery and dangerous. Despite repeated demands from the residents for urgent action, they claim that no effective measures have been taken so far.