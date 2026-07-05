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Home / Chandigarh / ‘Greenathon’, cycle rally to mark van mahotsav today

‘Greenathon’, cycle rally to mark van mahotsav today

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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As part of Van Mahotsav-2026, the Department of Forests & Wildlife Preservation, Punjab, under the guidance of the Divisional Forest Officer, SAS Nagar, Amneet Singh, is organising the district-level ‘Greenathon — Van Mahotsav 2026’ on July 5 to create awareness about environmental conservation and encourage greater public participation in the green movement.

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The event will commence from Phase-V parking, opposite Bougainvillea Park, Mohali, and culminate at Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Mohali, covering a distance of approximately 3 km. Participants have been requested to assemble at 5.30 am, followed by a warm-up session at 6 am. The run and Green Cycle Rally will be flagged off by the Chief Guest at 6.30 am.

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The event is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from educational institutions, cycling clubs, resident welfare associations, youth organisations, environmental groups, government departments, NGOs, corporate organisations and members of the general public. Interested participants can take part either in the ‘Greenathon’ or the Green Cycle Rally by using their own bicycles.

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The initiative aims to promote sapling plantation, encourage eco-friendly practices, popularise sustainable and healthy lifestyles and inspire citizens to adopt environmentally responsible behaviour. It also seeks to strengthen collective efforts towards conserving natural resources and creating a cleaner, greener and healthier environment for future generations.

Refreshments will be served to all participants after the event. In addition, every participant will be presented with a tree sapling as a symbol of their commitment towards environmental conservation and encouraged to plant and nurture it.

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