Foul smell: Grievance dumped, residents living across Ghaggar in Panchkula hold candle march

Panchkula, August 28
Residents living in Sectors across the Ghaggar held a candle march in protest against the foul smell that emanates from the dumping ground located just a few metres from a residential area in Sector 23 and the Jheuriwala dumping ground.
Residents said they had informed the authorities concerned about the problem but to no avail. The protesters said during monsoon, the area stink a lot and they had to suffer even inside their homes.
Sanjeev Goyal, president, Citizens Committee of House Owners, Sector 25, said, “The situation is too bad in our sectors. Not even a single officer or the local MLA is paying attention to our problem.”
Goyal said even the sub-committee of the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Centre found discrepancies in the environment clearances given to the Jheuriwala dumping ground. He said the committee had stated that the site was not suitable for a solid waste management plant. The panel observed that keeping in view the importance of environmental conservation, it would not be proper to set up a solid waste management plant in a natural forest adjacent to a wildlife sanctuary, he added.
