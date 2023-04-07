Grievance panel meet on April 11

Panchkula, April 6
Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Om Parkash Yadav will preside over a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee to be held at the PWD Rest House here on April 11.
Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said along with non-official members of the committee, senior officials of the district and police administrations would also participate in the meeting, which would start at 1 pm.
He said besides reviewing the progress on complaints or grievances, directions would be issued to the officials concerned to resolve and redress them at the earliest.
