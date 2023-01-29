Grievance redressal committee meeting deferred to Feb 8

Panchkula, January 28
The monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee which was scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of Om Prakash Yadav, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, at PWD Rest House on January 30 has been postponed.
Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said the meeting would now be held on February 8 under the chairmanship of Om Prakash Yadav at PWD Rest House, Sector 1, at 11 am.
Mahavir Kaushik said that along with non-official members of the Committee, senior officers of District and Police Administration will also participate in the meeting. He said that beside reviewing the progress on the complaints or grievances concerning different departments in the meeting, directions would be issued to the officers of concerned departments to resolve and redress the same at the earliest. The District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee has its own importance as
the suggestions received in the meeting helps in effective and timely implementation of various development works and projects, he added.
