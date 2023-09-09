Grocery store owner caught selling drugs

Panchkula, September 8
A team of the Ambala unit of the Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau (HSNCB) today seized 600 capsules of proxyvon from a grocery store owner at Kakraeli village under the limits of the Raipur Rani police station.
Unit in-charge Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar said they had been tipped off about Sachin, alias Abhishek, selling drug capsules illegally from his grocery shop.
The Superintendent of Police then prepared a team to nab the accused. A trap was laid and the suspect was caught red-handed by the team while selling intoxicating capsules.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi reaches G20 Summit venue, set to welcome world leaders
Modi will welcome the G20 leaders upon their arrival at the ...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days