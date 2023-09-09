Grocery store owner caught selling drugs

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 8

A team of the Ambala unit of the Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau (HSNCB) today seized 600 capsules of proxyvon from a grocery store owner at Kakraeli village under the limits of the Raipur Rani police station.

Unit in-charge Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar said they had been tipped off about Sachin, alias Abhishek, selling drug capsules illegally from his grocery shop.

The Superintendent of Police then prepared a team to nab the accused. A trap was laid and the suspect was caught red-handed by the team while selling intoxicating capsules.

