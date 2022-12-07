Group clash at gym, youth pulls out gun

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Two groups clashed outside a Sector 17 gym around 8 pm today. One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at another youth.

Heavy police force, including personnel from the Neelam police post, crime cell and crime branch, was rushed to the spot after passersby informed the police.

Sources said one of the youths alleged a gunshot was fired. However, the police did not find any proof of the claim.

The entry to the gym was restricted after the incident. “A pistol was pointed at a youth. We are investigating the claims of both group members,” said a police official.