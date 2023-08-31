Group of four arrested for duping over 500 people

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 30

The police have arrested four Saharanpur residents, Manisha Chauhan, Rishav Chauhan, Milan and Vishal Kumar, for allegedly duping more than 500 people on the pretext of an online investment.

Two cars, three laptops, 11 mobile phones, 45 ATM cards, 50 SIM cards, 13 chequebooks, an ATM card swipe machine, two SIM activation thumb impression swipe machines and Rs 5 lakh have been recovered from their possession.

The suspects also held as many as 15 bank accounts (now blocked) with a cumulative balance of Rs 4.29 lakh. The cops found out during the investigation that the suspects had carried out transactions to the tune of Rs 1.49 crore through their bank accounts.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg noted that the suspects were connected with around 80,000 people through the Telegram app. They have duped around 500 people so far.

A Baltana resident, Akshay Kumar, had complained that some unidentified persons had hoodwinked him for Rs 46,000 on the pretext of an online investment. A case was registered at the Zirakpur police station under Sections 406, 420, 120-B and the IT Act on August 23.

The police have urged members of the general public not to click on any suspicious link sent through an e-mail or an SMS.

Helpline for drug menace:

The Mohali Police have released a helpline number (8054100112) and an e-mail address (ssp.mohali[email protected]) for complaints relating to the drug menace.

