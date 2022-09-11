GSSS, Mani Majra Town

An awareness programme on sanitation and hygiene under Swachhata ki Pathshala was organised by the Municipal Corporation to educate students on their importance. MC Joint Commissioner Isha Kamboj was the guest of honour.

Guru Nanak Public School, Sec 36-D

An eco club trainers' training programme was organised by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee and Yuvsatta. Around 80 teachers from eco clubs of various schools of the tricity participated in the event. Chief guest Arulrajan P, Member Secretary, CPCC, inspired everyone to conserve environment, prevent pollution and fight against climatic challenges. Monika Chawla, Sushil Dogra and Pramod were the resource persons, who shared innovative ideas and activities to lower the pollution index of the city.

DAV school, Mohali

The school organised an investiture ceremony marking the formation of a new Senate. Manjot Singh and Rohini of Class XII led the student council as the head boy and the head girl, respectively. The captain and vice-captains, along with prefects of Bose House, Gandhi House and Wordsworth House, were given badges and sashes. They pledged to keep the school flag flying high. Principal Rosy Sharma congratulated the Senate members.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Model, Sec 38-D

A budding chef competition was held for students of classes IX and X under the "5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah" scheme to inculcate healthy food habits and awareness regarding the choice of food among growing kids. Eighteen teams participated in the event and showcased their cooking skills and creativity.