GST numbers of two dealers suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

The UT Excise and Taxation Department suspended the GST numbers of two dealers during a special drive.

The department has launched a special drive from May 15 to July 15 to detect suspicious and fake GST registrations. This has been initiated to weed out fake billers from GST ecosystem.

“During the drive so far, four dealers were not found on their principal place of business during physical verification. GST numbers of two of them have been suspended and Input Tax Credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs 37,99,811 has been blocked as per the GST Act,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, Commissioner, Excise and Taxation Department.

Out of the remaining two dealers, one has applied for the cancellation of his GST number and for another, a notice has been issued for the cancellation of GST number by the department, he stated.

In addition, reports were now being received from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh intimating details of recipients of ITC by firms in Chandigarh from nonexistent suppliers of their states. ITC availed of from purchases made from these nonexistent suppliers by Chandigarh taxpayers would be blocked and recovered as per law, he said.

Action had been initiated against non-functional bogus firms only after due verification and further action against firms availing of ITC from such non-functional/bogus firms would be taken as per law, he added.