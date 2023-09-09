GST registration fraud: Dept nets Rs 12-crore loss

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

An unidentified person has been booked for fraudulently acquiring a GST registration number and causing a loss of Rs 12.36 crore to the UT Excise and Taxation Department.

According to a complaint filed by Deepak Bhatt, an excise and taxation officer, it was discovered that a company named M/s SS Enterprises did not exist at the specified address in Sector 37. He stated that the proprietor of the company, Surender, could not be located on the basis of information provided in the documents submitted with the application for GST registration.

It suggested that the company was fraudulent and might have misused its GST registration for unauthorised activities, such as false invoicing without genuine movement of goods, stated the complainant. He added that consequently, the department imposed a Rs 12.36-crore fine on the firm. However, neither the firm nor its proprietor could be traced. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station.

