Guard, patient’s kin come to blows at Panchkula hospital

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 5

The father of a three-year-old and a security guard came to blows when the former was told to wait outside the doctor’s room, at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 here today.

According to information available, Amit Kumar, a security guard at the hospital, told a resident of Sector 4, who had come to get his three-year-old child examined, to wait for some time as the doctor was seeing other patients.

On this, the man reportedly turned violent and abusive towards the guard and even pushed around a doctor who tried to sort out the matter.

The incident, meanwhile, went viral on social media. The police were informed about the incident. The police have started an investigation into it.

#Panchkula