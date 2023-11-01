Guava orchard compensation scam: Delay land acquisition, residents urge GMADA

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 31

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has been urged to delay the acquisition of land involved in the guava orchard compensation scam.

A few residents of Bakarpur and members of a farmer union today visited the GMADA office and submitted their demands to the GMADA Chief Administrator.

In their letter, they expressed apprehension that guava trees in the area may be axed in a bid to destroy evidence, in view of the ongoing probe by the Vigilance Bureau.

“Taking up a writ petition filed on October 7, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked the government to appoint a local commissioner or expert within two months. The GMADA authorities are requested to hold the process of taking possession of the land till the appointed local commissioner or expert verifies the situation on ground,” added the letter.

Fearing legal action, beneficiaries, including government officials, who had allegedly fleeced the state government by getting enhanced compensation on the basis of a fake girdawari showing guava orchards, have been depositing money in regards the scam in the past more than a month.

So far, 25 beneficiaries have deposited Rs 38.12 crore while another 22 are yet to deposit the requisite amount of Rs 13.96 crore.

According to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, 106 beneficiaries, including 11 government officials, had claimed compensation to the tune of Rs 138 crore. Of these, the court had directed 47 to deposit Rs 52.08 crore.

