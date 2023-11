Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

The House today resolved to build a guest house and community centre at Sector 47 by razing the existing Janj Ghar there. Area councillor Jasbir Singh proposed this and it was supported by all councillors. However, the final decision in this regard will be taken by the UT administration.

The city municipal corporation House’s plan to set up a banquet hall at an outlay of Rs 76 crore had earlier hit a wall for a paucity of funds.