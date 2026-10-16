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Home / Chandigarh / Gujarat defeat Chandigarh by 4 wickets in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Gujarat defeat Chandigarh by 4 wickets in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:06 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The boys’ U-19 team of Gujarat defeated Chandigarh by four wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at Vizag, with batters displaying a commanding performance. Chasing Chandigarh’s 203, the Gujarat batters posted 204/6 in 37 overs.

Earlier, Chandigarh lost opener Meet Dahiya (5) in the third over. However, Rupesh Yadav and Markanday Panchal tried their best to recover from the early loss by pushing the total to 53. Yadav (35 off 27 balls, with six boundaries and one six) was accounted by Kavya Patel, and thereafter, the side lost two quick wickets of Rithwik Sood (5) and Shabad Singh (4). Ehit Salaria joined Panchal (23 off 49 balls, with two boundaries) before the latter lost his wicket to Nihal Patel.

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Gaganpreet Singh (27) and Daksh Kayshap (13) provided some stability to the team, before Parth Gupta (36 off 34 balls) and Salaria (31) made important contributions to push the total to 200. Abhay Singh Gulia (14) was the last man out, as Chandigarh lads posted 203 before getting allout in 46.3 overs.

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Nihal claimed 4/26, while Kavya grabbed 3/41 for the bowling side. Daivik Shah claimed two wickets. In reply, Gujarat innings was bolstered by a 68-ball 56 run contribution from Kush Patel.

He was ably supported by Sameer Bhandari (47 off 56 balls, with two boundaries) in the middle-order, while Shaurya Pancholi (30 off 44 balls, with three boundaries and one six) and Nihal (32 off 16 balls, with two boundaries and three sixes) also remained the major run scorers for the side.

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Sresth Duggal claimed a five-wicket haul for 49, while Abhay Singh Gulia picked one wicket for the bowling side.

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